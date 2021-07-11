MLB Draft preview: Projecting where NC State players will go

The first pick of the 2021 MLB Draft is around 7 p.m. tonight on MLB Network. The first round and competitive balance round A are Sunday (a total of 36 picks), followed by rounds 2-10 Monday. The concluding rounds, 11-20, are Tuesday. One name associated with NC State will definitely hear his name called early: Wake Forest (N.C.) High shortstop and Pack recruit Khalil Watson. Watson is a high first round draft pick who could go top five overall and is certain to bypass college to go straight to the pros. Here’s a preview of when to expect NC State's current roster may be drafted.

Freshman shortstop Jose Torres

Torres' bet on himself in 2019 will pay off this week. (2021 NCAA Photos)

If there is a player that could sneak into the opening day, one of the most realistic bets is freshman shortstop Jose Torres, who is age-eligible to be selected. Torres was drafted in the 24th round in 2019 by the Milwaukee Brewers but elected to bypass the MLB at that point to enroll at NC State. His bet on himself paid off, as Torres is certain to go much higher in 2021. If Torres is not picked Sunday, he will likely be an early selection on day two. Torres his .289 with 10 homers, including the famous ninth-inning shot to secure a Super Regional win over top-ranked Arkansas, and 44 RBI this past year and projects as a pure shortstop at the highest level, which adds to his value. MLB.com ranks Torres as the No. 69 overall prospect in the draft, and Kyler McDaniel of ESPN has him at No. 131.

Sophomore catcher Luca Tresh

Tresh's walk-off homer against Florida State was one of the highlights of the season. (NC State)

The question is how much did the late season struggles at the plate cost sophomore catcher Luca Tresh, whom both ESPN (No. 88) and Keith Law of The Athletic (No. 67) have as the highest rated prospect from NC State. MLB.com has Tresh at No. 101. Tresh has plus power, evident from his 15 homers this year, and showed improvement as a catcher behind the plate, elevating his stock since catchers are a premium. But he also finished hitting .231 with a .310 on-base percentage. Like Torres, Tresh could sneak into day one but more likely would not last long in day two.

Sophomore outfielder/infielder Tyler McDonough

The switch-hitting McDonough could play centerfield or second base. (N.C. State Athletics)

All versatile sophomore Tyler McDonough has done since arriving at NC State is hit. He has a career .332 average, with his lowest in one individual season being when he hit .320 as a rookie. McDonough, a switch hitter, and also has power, hitting 15 homers this season. That combined with his athleticism (30 career stolen bases) and potential to play outfield or second base, means McDonough is likely a good bet to be picked early in day two. MLB.com has McDonough as the No. 112 player in the draft while ESPN has him at No. 157.

Junior lefthanded pitcher Evan Justice

Justice was a dominant reliever for NC State. (NC State)

After starting the season as the opening game starter, junior lefthanded pitcher Evan Justice’s move the pen proved to be a dominating development. In 20 relief appearances, Justice had 13 saves and a 1.85 ERA, allowing only 23 hits in 43.2 innings and striking out 52 batters. With a fastball that goes in the mid-90s and some deception in the 6-foot-4’s delivery, Justice proved he could have a future in the bullpen at the major league level and likely vaulted himself into day two. ESPN ranks Justice as the No. 174 player in the draft.

Junior outfielder Jonny Butler

Butler was the ACC batting champ in 2021. (NCAA)

Along with Justice, it’s unlikely any player on the Pack roster did as much to improve his stock this season than junior leftfielder Jonny Butler. The ACC batting champ hit .376 at the plate, had a .452 on-base percentage and a .663 slugging percentage after hitting 14 homers and 12 doubles. He’s athletic (16 stolen bases in 2021) and is a good outfielder, with a perfect fielding percentage this season. For added bonus, Butler was the ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year for baseball. Expect Butler to go in day two of the draft.

Junior first baseman Austin Murr

Murr won the Gold Glove at first base. (NCAA)

Junior first baseman Austin Murr is a plus defender and was college baseball’s Gold Glove winner at first base, but he can also hit. NC State’s leadoff hitter batted .319 on the season with 16 doubles, three triples and seven homers. Although he may not have the traditional power of a pro first baseman, Murr makes good contact and is an above-average athlete there, hence why he’s a good bet to be picked on day two.

Junior outfielder/third baseman Devonte Brown

Brown has as much raw power as anyone in NC State's lineup. (GoPack.com)

Teams are almost certain to be intrigued by junior third baseman/right fielder Devonte Brown’s raw power. He hit 13 homers this year and had a .500 slugging percentage, but is also a patient batter that drew 34 walks and had an on-base percentage (.363) considerably higher than his batting average (.252). Scouts may also remember Brown’s torrid start in 2020 when he was 22 of 65 at the plate with five homers and six doubles before the season was canceled. He also adds defensive versatility with the ability to play corner outfield or third base. Brown could sneak into day two but is a certain draft pick at some point.

Junior designated hitter/outfielder Terrell Tatum

The athletic Tatum showcased his power in 2021. (NC State media)

Junior outfielder/designated hitter Terrell Tatum’s breakout season in 2021 likely secures him a spot in the draft, maybe even on day two. He hit .317 and after entering this year with two career homers crushed 12 in 2021, including a bomb off the likely first pitcher drafted, Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter, during the College World Series. Tatum also brings excellent speed (38 career stolen bases) and has a career .404 on-base percentage. The key for Tatum is how comfortable are scouts about Tatum playing in the outfield after he spent much of his time at NC State as a DH.

Junior righthanded pitcher Reid Johnston

Johnston has been a reliable pitcher for NC State since he was a freshman. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)