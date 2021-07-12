MLB Draft tracker, day two
Rounds two through 10 of the MLB Draft is underway Monday, and a lot of players on the NC State roster and potentially others committed to the Wolfpack are expected to hear their names called during this stretch of the draft.
We’ll track all the updates here.
Here is a preview of where to expect Pack players to be picked.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook