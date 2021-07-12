 NC State Wolfpack baseball MLB Draft tracker, day two
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-12 12:19:20 -0500') }} baseball Edit

MLB Draft tracker, day two

Matt Carter and Justin H. Williams
Staff

Rounds two through 10 of the MLB Draft is underway Monday, and a lot of players on the NC State roster and potentially others committed to the Wolfpack are expected to hear their names called during this stretch of the draft.

We’ll track all the updates here.

Here is a preview of where to expect Pack players to be picked.

NC State Wolfpack baseball pitcher Evan Justice
Pack closer Evan Justice should hear his name called Monday during the MLB Draft. (NC State)

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}