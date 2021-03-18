 Live updates from NC State wrestling's day at the NCAA Championships
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-18 09:45:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Live Blog: NC State wrestling at the NCAA Championships, Day One

Ryan Tice • TheWolfpacker
NC State wrestling is hoping to come home from the NCAA Championships with a team trophy for the second time in program history and could threaten for the ACC's highest national placement ever.

Former NC State wrestler Ryan Tice is tracking all the action from St. Louis below, with the most recent updates on the Wolfpack's nine NCAA qualifiers appearing at the top.

NC State Wolfpack wrestling had five individual ACC champions
NC State wrestling boasted five gold medalists at the ACC Championships en route to its third straight team title. (Andrew Mead/ACC)

10:45 a.m. — The NCAA Championships are set to get underway in 15 minutes. Some related reading to get you ready for the action:

How High Can NC State Finish At The NCAA Championships?

Tice's Predictions: NCAA Championships

Bracket Breakdown: Analyzing NC State's NCAA Draws

Pack Not Satisfied With Third Straight ACC Title — They Want To Win It All

