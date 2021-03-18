Live Blog: NC State wrestling at the NCAA Championships, Day One
NC State wrestling is hoping to come home from the NCAA Championships with a team trophy for the second time in program history and could threaten for the ACC's highest national placement ever.
Former NC State wrestler Ryan Tice is tracking all the action from St. Louis below, with the most recent updates on the Wolfpack's nine NCAA qualifiers appearing at the top.
10:45 a.m. — The NCAA Championships are set to get underway in 15 minutes. Some related reading to get you ready for the action:
How High Can NC State Finish At The NCAA Championships?
Tice's Predictions: NCAA Championships
Bracket Breakdown: Analyzing NC State's NCAA Draws
Pack Not Satisfied With Third Straight ACC Title — They Want To Win It All
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook