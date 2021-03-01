While answering the first question in his press conference after NC State wrestling claimed its third straight ACC title, ninth-year head coach Pat Popolizio couldn't help but bring up the NCAA Championships. When star 157-pound fifth-year senior Hayden Hidlay spoke of how big an honor his fourth individual conference championship was, he couldn't help but admit "there are some bigger pictures in mind." Redshirt sophomore 184-pounder Trent Hidlay let on that his gold-medal victory over No. 1-ranked Hunter Bolen was a "big moment," but immediately added that he needed to continue getting better because it's possible the ACC rivals will meet again in three weeks in St. Louis.

NC State wrestling secured its third straight ACC trophy Sunday but is not satisfied. (Andrew Mead/ACC)

There's no doubt that, especially after losing to Virginia Tech in the dual earlier this year, NC State was happy with its ACC Championship performance Sunday at Reynolds Coliseum. But it was also abundantly clear they were far from satisfied with the conference trophy, and couldn't wait to look ahead to the next competition. "I'm very happy with the way we performed today," Hayden Hidlay said. "We felt like we needed to prove something today. When we went to Virginia Tech and wrestled them in the dual meet, the intangibles weren't there. We didn't have that chip on our shoulder that you need to beat a team like that. "Today, we wanted to leave no doubt. We wanted to act like we were playing against a handicap, and I think we did that. … That's what we brought today, and I'm just so proud of the guys for that." When Popolizio talked of his squad's ACC three-peat, it didn't take long until he mentioned "the ultimate goal — winning a national title." He's not just talking about an individual climbing atop the podium to claim an individual crown — he's already coached multiple guys to that position. His dream isn't for his team to win another NCAA trophy given out for a top-four placement at the NCAA Championships, which they did in 2018 to become just the second team in ACC history to do so. He wants to win the whole damn thing. And he's not alone.

"The sky is the limit," Hayden Hidlay said of the expectations for his team on the sport's grandest stage. "I don't want to put any kind of cap on what our team can do. A lot of people are going to count us out if I was to say that we're going to win it all, but why not us? "If we go out and put a couple guys in the finals like I know we're able to, I don't see why we can't win it all. … I would be really disappointed in myself if I didn't say that we can win it all. That's what we came here to do. Until that last whistle blows, that's the goal and that's what we want to do. I don't feel embarrassed about saying that." He shouldn't. He and his teammates just dominated a conference tournament that featured five of the top 20 teams in America. He's leading a charge of talented grapplers that had their chance to show what they could do in the sport's toughest tournament last year ripped away. After an undefeated regular season and conference title, the campaign just ended, abruptly, with a thud instead of a national tournament. Unlike most teams, without a single starter in their final year of eligibility last winter, everybody came back for 2021. A talented freshman class was added — one that was good enough that three rookies have seen time in the Wolfpack's starting lineup. The entire roster, and those new reinforcements, had 12 more months to season and stew over what was taken from them. Many have made the most of it — that was evident at Sunday's ACC Championships, where no fewer than four Wolfpackers reversed a loss in last year's conference final.

Redshirt sophomore 184-pounder Trent Hidlay upset the nation's No. 1-ranked wrestler in the ACC finals Sunday night. (Andrew Mead)