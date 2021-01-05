Quick hits and notes from NC State basketball’s 74-70 overtime loss at No. 18 Clemson on Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C., on Tuesday evening.

Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates (15) played but senior guard Braxton Beverly did not. (ACC media)

Play Of The Game

NC State led 62-59 when Wolfpack fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk missed a midrange jumper with a little less than a minute left. On Clemson's next possession, redshirt sophomore guard Nick Honor made his fifth three-pointer of the game to tie the score with 38.3 seconds left. That would ultimately force the overtime in which Clemson would prevail by outscoring NC State 12-8.

Highlight Of The Game

It wasn't a high-flying dunk but rather some good, old-fashioned hustle that led to a transition three-pointer. NC State redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen first knocked away the ball from Clemson sophomore guard Alex Hemenway and then dove on the floor to steal it. Allen then passed it to fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels, who pulled up for a three-pointer to put the Wolfpack up 26-20 with 7:32 left in the first half.

Player Of The Game

Honor was a smart pickup by Clemson veteran head coach Brad Brownell. As a freshman, the undersized (5-foot-10) shooting guard led Fordham in scoring at 15.3 points per game and made 70 three-pointers while being named to the Atlantic 10 All-Freshman Team. He had a career-high 30 points against Rutgers from the Big Ten. Honor showed that shooting touch on Tuesday. He made 8 of 11 shots from the field, including 5 of 6 three-pointers, on his way to a game-high 21 points. It is the third time this year Honor has made at least four threes in a game, and it is the third straight contest he has been in double-digits. The 21 points topped the 17 he had in a Clemson win over Purdue for his new season-high.

Pack continues to lead (a lot)

NC State did not trail in regulation Tuesday after it went into the first media timeout of the game down 8-7 with 15:46 on the first half clock. Sixteen seconds later fifth-year senior Wolfpack guard Devon Daniels made a three-pointer. Clemson tied it three times after that in the first half, but NC State broke the last one on a three from freshman guard Shakeel Moore to give the Pack a 23-20 edge with 7:56 left in the first half NC State did not trail and was not tied again until Honor's three with 38.6 seconds left. Overall, the Wolfpack led for 34:07 in regulation and 35:14 for the game overall. That's nothing new. NC State led for 37:48 out of 40 minutes in its 79-76 home win over UNC on Dec. 22 and for 36:40 in its 79-76 home win over Boston College on Dec. 30. The final four-point margin in the loss is the most it has trailed in an ACC game this year.

Late lineup change

NC State played this game without senior guard Braxton Beverly, who apparently hurt his ankle during pregame warmups. That meant that freshman guard Cam Hayes became the first of the rookies to start a game this season. Hayes had eight points and an assist in 24 minutes but also had three turnovers. This is also the first game that freshman forward Jaylon Gibson did not play, which meant that head coach Kevin Keatts went just seven deep in his rotation. One of those, freshman wing Dereon Seabron, only played seven minutes out of 45 in the overtime contest.

Keatts in overtime games

Kevin Keatts' overtime games at NC State Date Opponent Location Result Jan. 27, 2018 No. 10 North Carolina Chapel Hill W, 95-91 Jan. 29, 2019 No. 3 Virginia Raleigh L, 66-65 Feb. 20, 2019 Boston College Raleigh W, 89-80 Nov. 5, 2019 Georgia Tech Raleigh L, 82-81 Jan. 5, 2021 No. 18 Clemson Clemson L, 74-70

Scoring Between Official Timeouts

Here we keep track of the scoring between each official timeout to help give an idea of the game flow: First half 20:00-15:46: Clemson 8, NC State 7 15:46-11:54: NC State 5, Clemson 2 11:54-7:24: NC State 14, Clemson 10 7:24-4:20: NC State 6, Clemson 6 4:20-Halftime: NC State 7, Clemson 6 Second half 20:00-15:29: Clemson 7, NC State 3 15:29-11:53: NC State 5, Clemson 5 11:53-7:49: NC State 6, Clemson 6 7:49-3:45: NC State 6, Clemson 5 3:45-Final: Clemson 7, NC State 3 Overtime: Clemson 12, NC State 8

Plus/Minus

Here is the plus/minus for each player (the difference between points scored while they were on the floor) on NCSU. • Moore: +4 (32 minutes played) • Seabron: +3 (27) • Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates: -2 (35) • Junior forward Jericole Hellems: -2 (28) • Daniels: -4 (45) • Funderburk: -4 (27) • Allen: -7 (27) • Hayes: -8 (24)

Game Scores

Using Hollinger’s measure of productivity, players are graded 1-40 with 10 being average for an NBA player. Funderburk —20.1 Daniels — 10.1 Moore — 8.1 Bates — 5.6 Hayes — 2.1 Hellems — 1.8 Allen — 0.3 Seabron — -1.4

What The Loss Means

For the ninth time in the last 11 games at Clemson, NC State lost. The Wolfpack still leads the overall series against the Tigers, 104-55, including 26-20 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This game was televised on ACC Network. Throughout the year we will keep track of the Pack's record on the different channels. - ACC Network: 4-1 • ESPNU: 1-0 - RSN: 1-1 We will also track NC State’s records by month: - November: 2-0 • December: 4-1 • January: 0-1

Other Stats Of Note