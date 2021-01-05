NC State Wolfpack basketball dropped to 6-2 and 2-1 in ACC play this season with a 74-70 road loss to No. 19 Clemson Tuesday night.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, fifth-year forward DJ Funderburk and fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels all answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the loss Tuesday night: