 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State basketball players after Clemson loss
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-05 21:07:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Clemson loss

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball dropped to 6-2 and 2-1 in ACC play this season with a 74-70 road loss to No. 19 Clemson Tuesday night.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, fifth-year forward DJ Funderburk and fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels all answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the loss Tuesday night:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts dropped to 0-3 in Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday night in the 74-70 loss to Clemson. (Ken Ruinard, ACC Media Relations)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk 

Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels 

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}