Published Dec 5, 2024
Coach series: NC State WR signee Je'rel Bolder keeps improving
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
The drive of Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills High senior wide receiver Je’rel Bolder combined with having an accomplished prep coach has resulted in a four-star talent.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Bolder shed about 10-plus pounds after his junior year and exploded with college offers. Rivals.com ranks him the No. 8 overall player in the state of North Carolina and No. 47 wide receiver in the country in the class of 2025.

Forest Hills coach Jammie Deese knows a little about developing wide receivers. He caught 184 passes for 2,348 yards and 11 touchdowns during his his four-year career at Wake Forest (1996-99). He also returned 39 kickoffs for 818 yards for the Demon Deacons.

The "coach series" will be stories and insights shared by the coaches of NC State signees.
