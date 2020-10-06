NC State Wolfpack football continued to solidify its future secondary by landing a commitment Tuesday afternoon from three-star safety Chase Hattley of Panther Creek High in Cary, N.C. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder had narrowed his list down to three, also including offers from Oklahoma and South Carolina among his finalists.

Hattley is a playmaker for Panther Creek High. Last season, he caught seven passes for 161 yards, an average of 23.0 yards per catch, and three touchdowns. He also ran for a score, and he returned five punts for an average of 22.0 yards.

However, it is on defense that Hattley was a prized prospect. He made 29 tackles (19 solo), including two for loss from his safety position while also intercepting nine passes and breaking up five more. He forced one fumble that was returned for a TD by a teammate and recovered another. Panther Creek finished 6-6.

Hattley becomes the Wolfpack’s 19th verbal commitment in the 2021 class.

The Wolfpacker will have more on Hattley’s decision.

