Analyzing NC State's 10 fastest players

On Wednesday evening, NC State strength and conditioning coordinator Dantonio "Thunder" Burnette revealed the 10 fastest velocities, measured in miles per hour (MPH) over the summer. Here's a breakdown of the top 10 players.

Freshman corner Nehki Meredith - 22.3 MPH

Meredith enrolled in 2020 and is hoping to crack the depth chart this fall. (NC State)

Meredith did run track at the youth level, but otherwise there was little evidence in his background to suggest that he would come out with tying for the top velocity in the summer. Perhaps that explains why Meredith, who generally was considered a safety or nickel prospect coming out of Bishop Sullivan in Virginia Beach, Va., has been moved to cornerback in the Wolfpack defense. It's a crowded depth chart there, which will allow Meredith, who did not play last fall, to develop at his own pace. Meredith faced questions about his size (5-foot-9, 180 pounds currently on NC State's roster) in high school, but that did not stop him from collecting an impressive list of offers before ultimately picking NC State over TCU.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson - 22.3 MPH

Wilson had an ACC-leading 108 tackles last season. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Those who read our story on the top five freaks on the NC State roster already knew that Wilson was clocked at 22.3 MPH over the summer. “I think when his opportunity comes to go to the NFL Combine and Pro Day, he’ll definitely run 4.5 [in the 40-yard dash]," Burnette said. "He’s going to be a guy that lights up the scoreboard on the times that he puts down. He is that gifted and that athletic.” Wilson was the top vote-getter among linebacker on the preseason All-ACC team, and confirmation of his speed is only going to garner more attention from NFL scouts this fall. Wilson considered leaving after last season but decided to return for another year.

Freshman receiver Anthony Smith — 21.9 MPH

Smith hauled in a touchdown pass at UNC last season. (NC State)

Those who follow football recruiting closely at NC State are not surprised by Smith's name being so high, and it is further reason why he is such a tantalizing physical talent. Coming out of Huntingtown (Md.) High, Smith was timed at 6.36 seconds in the 55-meter dash, 10.98 seconds in the 100 and 21.96 seconds in the 200. Only fellow freshmen receivers Christopher Scott and Julian Gray were faster in the latter races on NC State's roster, while Smith was easily fastest in the 55. Smith's 6-foot-8 high jump is also best on the team. Plus, Smith also only competed in track (and football) his junior and senior years. Throw in that Smith is 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, and it's no wonder that the Pack coaches have high hopes for him. He caught five passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in limited action last season as a true freshman.

Redshirt junior cornerback Derrek Pitts Jr. — 21.9 MPH

Pitts started at safety for Marshall but has moved to corner for NC State. (Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports)

NC State definitely added speed to its secondary in the offseason with a pair of transfer additions, including Pitts. Pitts came to Raleigh after playing last year at Marshall and beginning his career at West Virginia. He was a former Rivals four-star rated prospect, so it figures that he would be a good athlete. Last season in nine games at Marshall, Pitts had 42 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and three pass breakups, while starting at strong and free safety. NC State is hoping he can start at corner, and he proved he has the speed for it.

Sophomore safety Jakeen Harris — 21.8 MPH

Harris is one of three defensive players to start all 12 games last season. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Harris had good track times coming out of high school. He was clocked at 11.02 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 22.22 seconds in the 200, fourth fastest among current Wolfpackers in both races. He made the state finals in the 200 for Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Ga. Thus it is not surprising that Harris found himself on this list. That athleticism helped Harris play more snaps on defense last season than any player on NC State's roster. He finished with 106 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception.

Freshman corner Aydan White — 21.7 MPH

White (15) had the interception that may have been the difference in NC State's 15-14 win over Liberty. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

White being on this list is another that is among the least surprising. He was a multiple state-title winner for Christ School near Asheville, N.C., in the 110-meter hurdles and also won a high jump championship. Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson told The Wolfpacker over the summer that "the sky is the ceiling" for White. As a true freshman last fall, White (6-foot, 178 pounds) had seven tackles, a pass breakup and a crucial interception in the home win over ranked Liberty while playing eight games and making one start. He is competing for a start on the two-deep this fall.

Senior safety Cyrus Fagan — 21.7 MPH

Fagan is a former Rivals100 signing for Florida State who transferred to NC State in the offseason. (Associated Press)

Fagan joined Pitts as the two new transfer additions to NC State's secondary. Fagan came to Raleigh after three years at Florida State, where his best season was in 2019 when he started five games and made 41 tackles, an interception, a fumble receovery and two pass breakups. Fagan was ACC Defensive Back of the Week for his performance in a FSU win over NC State that year. Like Pitts, Fagan was highly touted coming out of high school. Rivals rated him the No. 81 player overall in the country in 2017. He has experience in track, primarily in the jumping events, in high school. At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds and with his speed and athleticism it's easy to see why colleges and analysts were high on Fagan. Fagan is battling with Harris for a starting strong safety spot.

Redshirt junior linebacker Vi Jones — 21.6 MPH

Jones blocked three kicks last season for NC State. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

One of several linebackers who made the list, Jones shows the depth of NC State's linebacking corps. The 6-foot-3, 227-pounder played in all 12 games last year and made four starts, finishing with 35 tackles, including five for loss and three sacks. He also forced a fumble and was a star on special teams, blocking three kicks. The product of Westlake High in Austin, Tex., was considered a can't miss prospect in the 2017 class when he signed with Southern Cal before arriving at NC State before the 2019 season and redshirting that year.

Junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams — 21.6 MPH

Baker-Williams is locked in as a starter at nickel. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Part of the reason why Baker-Williams was offered by NC State was because he put on a nice display of athleticism at its summer camp, being hand-timed at 4.54 seconds in the 40-yard dash and doing a 9-foot-4 standing broad jump. The class of 2018 product from Southeast Raleigh High appears to have only gotten faster since he arrived at NC State, but that is not surprising. He also had good track times (11.04 seconds in the 100 and 22.54 seconds in the 200) at the prep level, indicating his speed potential. Baker-Williams is entrenched as NC State's starter at nickel. The 6-foot, 209-pounder had 60 tackles, including five for loss and 1.5 sacks, and added an interception and eight pass breakups in 10 games last season.

Freshman receiver Julian Gray — 21.5 MPH

Gray stood out among the early enrollees at NC State's spring game. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Gray is one of the least surprising names on this list. His track times of 10.84 seconds in the 100 and 21.84 seconds in the 200 are second only to second-year freshman receiver Christopher Scott on the team. Anything under 11 seconds in the 100 and 22 seconds in the 200 is considered very fast. Furthermore, Gray was one of the fastest participants at the Adidas Camp presented by Rivals.com in 2019, when Gray was at Hopewell High in Huntersville, N.C. He was 13th best out of 1,370 that ran the sprint. At a Nike Camp in Charlotte, Gray was laser-timed at 4.49 seconds in the 40. Gray (5-foot-11, 193 pounds) has been consistently named as a true freshman who could play this season.

Junior safety Tanner Ingle — 21.5 MPH

Ingle is the Pack's leader in the secondary and was a team captain last year. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Ingle had some pretty good track marks in high school, including a 100-meter dash in 11.08 seconds and a 22-10 long jump, the latter second best among current players on the Pack team. He also excelled at the Nike Camp in Orlando in 2017, when the Orlando native and product of Dr. Phillips was timed at 4.50 seconds in the 40 and 4.15 seconds in the shuttle, and added a 35.0-inch vertical leap. His 105.06 Nike Rating that day was 26th best at the event. Ingle is a key element in the Pack's defense. NC State went 7-0 in games Ingle played (all starts) last year. He finished the season with 33 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and added two pass breakups. The key for Ingle is avoiding costly targeting penalties. He missed last year's bowl game due to three ejections for the personal foul during the season.

Freshman linebacker Jordan Poole — 21.5 MPH

Poole enrolled early at NC State and immediately impressed. (Matt Carter/The Wolfpacker)