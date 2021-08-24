More speed figures from NC State Wolfpack football

NC State strength and conditioning coordinator Dantonio "Thunder" Burnette last week released the fastest 10 velocities measured by Catapult GPS Tracking System on the team. But there were 19 additional players who all clocked faster than 20 miles per hour. Here is a breakdown by position, with quarterbacks and linemen not representing among the speedsters.

Running backs

Running back Ricky Person Jr. registered a top speed mark of 21.4 miles per hour, tops among running backs and 11th overall on the team. (NC State)

It turns out that a running back just missed the 10 fastest, but it may have surprised some which one. Although sophomore Zonovan "Bam" Knight gets credit for his explosive, big-play capabilities, it was junior Ricky Person Jr. that had the 11th-best MPH over the summer at 21.4. Knight was not far behind, registering 21.2 MPH himself. Redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix, who is being cross-trained at H-back, and sophomore Jordan Houston, who may see time at receiver this fall, also were over 20 MPH. Pennix was at 20.6 and Houston was 20.2

Wide receiver

Unsurprisingly, there were quite a few receivers to make the group of 19 other players over 20 MPH but not in the top 10 overall, topped by redshirt junior Thayer Thomas at 21.3. Thomas is expected to be join in the starting unit by two more from the group in senior Emeka Emezie (20.1) and redshirt sophomore Devin Carter (21.0). In high school, Carter was hand-timed at 4.495 seconds in the 40-yard dash at a Shrine Bowl combine. Five more wide receivers made the cut: freshman Chris Scott (21.1), freshman Jalen Coit (20.6), sixth-year senior C.J. Riley (20.7), freshman Josh Crabtree (20.5) and freshman Porter Rooks (20.4).

NC State made a concentrated effort to add speed to its receiving corps, notably in the 2020 and 2021 classes, and it's paying off. Scott in particular was noted for his speed in high school and has the fastest 100 (10.79 seconds) and 200 (21.83 seconds) meter high school times of anyone on the roster. Crabtree registered a good 40 time at NC State's summer camp prior to his senior year, stopping the watches at 4.59 seconds. Scott, Coit, Crabtree and Rooks were among the five receivers signed in 2020, along with Anthony Smith, who made the top 10 with his speed of 21.9 MPH. Riley had at one point the fastest 40-yard dash time on the roster, and it appears he has regained much of that speed after his second ACL tear surgery sidelined him for almost all of 2019.

Tight end

Pennix was not the only NC State player that could line up at tight end to make the list. Freshman Andrew Jayne was at 20.2 MPH. You may be asking, who is Jayne? He played minor league baseball for the Baltimore Orioles after graduating from Terry Sanford High in Fayetteville, N.C., but he decided to give it up after two years and walked on at NC State. In high school, Jayne was a standout receiver who caught 55 passes for 1,145 yards and 13 scores as a senior. Now Jayne is a 6-foot-6, 232-pound tight end running over 20 MPH.

Linebacker

Three linebackers were in the top 10, and then another made the 20 MPH club. Redshirt junior Isaiah Moore was right at 20.0 MPH, helping give NC State one of the fastest linebacker units in the ACC, if not the country. Redshirt junior Payton Wilson tied for fastest player on the team at 22.3 MPH, and junior Vi Jones (21.6) and freshman Jordan Poole (21.5) cracked the top 10.

Cornerback

Senior Chris Ingram's return to the field after missing the final half of the 2019 season and then all of 2020 with a knee injury is a potential feel-good story this fall. If his time is any indication, he has regained the strength in his knee. He was clocked at 20.5 MPH. Ingram is one of four corners overall at over 20-plus MPH, joining redshirt junior Derrek Pitts Jr. (21.9), freshman Nehki Meredith (22.3, tied with Wilson for fastest on team) and freshman Aydan White (21.7), who were all in the top 10. Overall, it looks to be one of the Pack's fastest cornerbacks room in years.

Safety/nickel