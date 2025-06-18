Wyoming center Scottie Edube transfers to NC State

The 6-foot-10, 275-pounder averaged 5.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last year at Wyoming. He had a season-high 22 points and six rebounds in 17 minutes during a 67-58 loss at San Jose State on Jan. 25.

NC State added depth to the center position Wednesday with Wyoming redshirt senior Scottie Ebube , who had entered the transfer market March 26.

The Cowboys finished 12-20 overall and 5-15 in the Mountain West Conference. Edube was suspended for “cultural conduct” and missed five games, appearing in 23 of 32 games last season.

Edube played his first three years at Southern Illinois, redshirting his freshman year in 2021-22, and then being limited to 12 games in 2022-23 after injuring his wrist in a scooter accident.

Edube averaged 6.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 11.5 minutes his redshirt sophomore season in 2023-24 for the Salukis. He had a season-high 15 points and six boards in a 91-68 win over Queens University on Nov. 10, 2023.

Edube reached double figures in eight games for SIU that season, but coach Bryan Mullins was let go, and he entered the transfer portal.

Edube had picked Wisconsin-Green Bay on May 3, 2024, but ended up at Wyoming in following coach Sundance Wicks. NC State assistant general manager Patrick Stacy was the general manager for the Cowboys.

Ebube was a two-time All-State selection at Mundelein (Ill.) High in the northern Chicago suburbs, which is how he is tied in to Stacy, who is from nearby Libertyville, Ill.

Edube picked Southern Illinois over offers from Toledo, Northern Illinois, Cleveland State and Miami (Ohio).