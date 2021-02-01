Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Breaking down NC State's 76-73 road loss to Syracuse Sunday night.

-For the fourth time this season, the Wolfpack lost a game it led at halftime. Why is that happening?

-Did the absence of the two leading scorers fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels and fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk make a difference?

-Game balls for outstanding individual performances.

-AND much more!

