Wolfpack women to get rematch against Indiana in 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

NC State women's basketball's 2021-2022 non-conference schedule is set following Tuesday's announcement that the Wolfpack will face Indiana in Bloomington in the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The meeting will mark a rematch of the 2021 Sweet Sixteen, in which the Hoosiers ended the Pack's season with a 73-70 upset over the region's top seed. NC State's non-conference schedule was already loaded, featuring three opponents that finished last season ranked in the top 10 of the final AP poll (South Carolina, Maryland and Georgia). Indiana finished the 2020-21 campaign ranked No. 12 in the final AP Poll, marking the fourth top-15 opponent the Pack will face in the first two months of the season. Ranking NC State women's basketball's non-conference opponents in 2021-22

Sophomore forward Jada Boyd attempts a jump shot in NC State's 73-70 loss to Indiana in the 2021 Sweet Sixteen. (Chris Downey/NC State Athletics)