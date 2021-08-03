Wolfpack women to get rematch against Indiana in 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
NC State women's basketball's 2021-2022 non-conference schedule is set following Tuesday's announcement that the Wolfpack will face Indiana in Bloomington in the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
The meeting will mark a rematch of the 2021 Sweet Sixteen, in which the Hoosiers ended the Pack's season with a 73-70 upset over the region's top seed.
NC State's non-conference schedule was already loaded, featuring three opponents that finished last season ranked in the top 10 of the final AP poll (South Carolina, Maryland and Georgia).
Indiana finished the 2020-21 campaign ranked No. 12 in the final AP Poll, marking the fourth top-15 opponent the Pack will face in the first two months of the season.
Ranking NC State women's basketball's non-conference opponents in 2021-22
It's worth noting that the Wolfpack was not at full strength in its surprising exit from the 2021 NCAA Tournament in the Sweet Sixteen.
Senior forward Kayla Jones, the team's second-leading rebounder and third-leading scorer, suffered an injury in the first-round win over North Carolina A&T, which caused her to miss the second-round win over South Florida and the Sweet Sixteen loss to Indiana.
Jones, along with senior guards Kai Crutchfield and Raina Perez, will return for a final season in 2021-22 after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all winter athletes last year.
The Pack also added noted transfers freshman guard Diamond Johnson of Rutgers and freshman wing Madison Hayes of Mississippi State this offseason.
The Hoosiers also return most of their production from last season's Elite Eight run and have high expectations entering the upcoming season.
In ESPN's way-too-early 2021-22 women's college basketball rankings that were released in April, Indiana was ranked No. 7, one spot higher than NC State at No. 8.
The Wolfpack will open the 2021-22 campaign by hosting South Carolina, which is ranked No. 2 in the preseason ESPN rankings, at Reynolds Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The Pack defeated the Gamecocks, who were ranked No. 1 in the country at the time, 54-46 in Columbia last season.
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook