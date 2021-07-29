Ranking NC State women's basketball's non-conference opponents in 2021-22

NC State women's basketball released its 2021-22 non-conference schedule Thursday.

The Wolfpack is coming off of a 2020-21 campaign in which it won back-to-back ACC Tournament Championships for the first time in program history. The Pack also earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, another program-first, and defeated two top-ranked opponents during the regular season (South Carolina and Louisville), becoming the third team in women's college basketball to do so in the past 20 years and the first to claim both victories on the road.

NC State ended the 2020-21 season ranked No. 3 in the final AP Top 25 poll.

Now the Wolfpack will kick off the 2021-22 campaign with a non-conference slate that includes three opponents that finished last season inside the AP Top 25, two of which the Pack will host at Reynolds Coliseum.

Head coach Wes Moore and his team will play eight of the games at home, and two more in the Bahamas in a Thanksgiving week neutral-site tournament. The Wolfpack will play an 1tth non-conference game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge against an opponent and at a time to be announced at a later date.

Here are NC State's non-conference opponents ranked from No. 10 (least-challenging) to No. 1 (most-challenging):