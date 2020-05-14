Wolfpack women add grad transfer Raina Perez
The Wolfpack women’s basketball team answered a major question entering next season when highly-touted point guard graduate transfer Raina Perez announced she was transferring to NC State via her Instagram page last night.
Named the Big West Player of the Year last season, Perez averaged 19.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for Cal State Fullerton as a redshirt junior.
“Raina has had a great two-year run with our program after transferring in three years ago,” Cal State Fullerton head coach Jeff Harada told the Daily Titan, the school’s student newspaper. “(She) has expressed her desire to compete at a higher level in a Power 5 conference as a graduate transfer. We sincerely thank her for her contributions and wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”
Available immediately with one year of eligibility, Perez will provide much-needed depth at point guard for the Wolfpack following the departures of senior guards Aislinn Konig and Kaila Ealey from last year’s ACC title squad.
Perez released her top four on May 4 which included Washington, Clemson and Illinois along with NC State.
Standing 5-foot-4, the former Cal State Fullerton guard is a perimeter sharpshooter but also possesses the ability to create and get to the rim.
"We're very excited to add such a prolific scorer as Raina Perez," said NC State head coach Wes Moore. "A combo guard, she can create her own shot while also keeping her teammates involved. With the recent graduation of three talented guards, Raina brings much-needed experience and scoring to the position."
Perez was a career 33.8 percent three-point shooter during her two seasons in the Big West. She showed progression last year when she improved her average from 31.7 percent as a redshirt sophomore to 35.5 percent.
NC State won the ACC Tournament last season before the NCAA tournament was abruptly canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wolfpacker released a roster analysis for the upcoming women’s basketball season last week and will update that to reflect Perez’s presence in the near future.
