Published Sep 5, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 5
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State football commitments in action — Week 2

The Wolfpack Central — NC State finding new players to take care of certain needs

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting videos: Senior PG Kaden Magwood shines at adidas 3SSB

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Tennessee

Raleigh News & Observer —Watching from afar or have DirecTV? How to catch the NC State-Tennessee football game

Charlotte Observer — How the new two-minute timeout changes game planning for NC State, UNC football

Fayetteville Observer — 5 NC State players who will be X-factors vs Tennessee

Fayetteville Observer — Q&A with Berean Baptist basketball star 6-9 point-forward King Sanders

Technician — Prop bets for NC State vs. Tennessee

Technician — No. 24 NC State football to face No. 14 Tennessee in high-caliber showdown in Charlotte

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Welcomes Cal for ACC Opener

Social media posts of the day

Videos of the day

