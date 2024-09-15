Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 15

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State's team effort sparked second-half comeback
The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State players after Louisiana Tech win
The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Dave Doeren pleased with second-half response
The Wolfpack Central — Final: NC State 30, Louisiana Tech 20
The Wolfpack Central — Week in sound bites for Louisiana Tech game
The Wolfpack Central — The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: Louisiana Tech at NC State
Ruston Leader — Tech can't quite upset NC State
Charlotte Observer — Disney, ESPN networks restored for DirecTV customers ahead of college football weekend
Charlotte Observer — ‘Recruited for a reason’: Freshman CJ Bailey shines in N.C. State’s comeback win
Charlotte Observer — NC State football rallies. Three takeaways from the Wolfpack’s win over Louisiana Tech
Charlotte Observer — No. 3 Providence Day doesn’t have Kendre Harrison, but rolls past rival Country Day
Fayetteville Observer — 'Learning lesson': Is the CJ Bailey era underway for NC State football?
Fayetteville Observer — NC State football still has a lot of work to do after Louisiana Tech win
Fayetteville Observer — NC State quarterback Grayson McCall injured vs Louisiana Tech
Technician — Cardiac Pack: Phillip scores in the 88th minute for 1-1 draw against Stetson
Technician — CJ Bailey offers glimpse into future, potentially present for NC State football
GoPack.com — Pack Tames Bulls in Four Sets
Social media posts of the day
Videos of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE