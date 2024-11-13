Senior wing Adelaide Jernigan signs with NC State

The No. 66-ranked player in the ESPNW HoopGurlz recruiting rankings and top recruit in the state of North Carolina, Jernigan will officially join the Pack starting in the fall of 2025.

Four-star recruit Adelaide Jernigan has signed her National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day to join the NC State women's basketball team.

"We're excited to have Adelaide join the Pack," NC State coach Wes Moore said. "Her ability to score the ball at all three levels and stretch a defense will be a welcoming addition. The work she has put in the past few years makes her more college ready than the average freshman, and I know that same work ethic will continue to raise her game and make us better."

Jernigan is a consensus national top-100 recruit from Bishop McGuinness High School. The 5-foot-11 shooting guard is a two-time state champion and three-time all-state pick. This past season as a junior, Jernigan registered 19.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game en route to all-state first team honors. She went 46 percent from the field and 83 percent from the free throw line.

The Kernersville, North Carolina product made her presence known from her freshman year of high school, having averaged 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game, as the team won the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A Championship. Bishop repeated the 1A title her sophomore year, as she played her way to second team all-state honors with 18.3 points, 3.9 boards, 1.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

Jernigan has also been a part of Team USA's developmental program. She was named an alternate for the U18 USA Women's National Team.

Jernigan committed to the Pack on Oct. 6, choosing the Pack over other finalists Kentucky and Michigan.