Published Nov 14, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 14
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Strong start of second half lifts NC State to win

The Wolfpack Central — Video — NC State coach Kevin Keatts sees things to work on

The Wolfpack Central — UNC WR commit Evan Haynes checking out various colleges

The Wolfpack Central — Senior wing Adelaide Jernigan signs with NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Junior RB C.J. Givers has great return trip to NC State

Raleigh News & Observer —Which are the top basketball teams in North Carolina? Check our preseason rankings

Charlotte Observer — Second half lifts Pack to victory: 3 takeaways from NC State win over Coastal Carolina

Charlotte Observer — Photos: N.C. State defeats Coastal Carolina 82-70

Charlotte Observer — NC State Wolfpack’s offense by committee may still need a go-to guy

Winston-Salem Journal — Adelaide Jernigan makes commitment to NC State women's basketball official

Technician — NC State volleyball rebounds at home, defeats Wake Forest in straight sets

GoPack.com — Wolfpack is Gearing up for the NCAA Southeast Regionals

GoPack.com — Scoring Runs Allow Wolfpack to Sweep Demon Deacons

GoPack.com — Pack Takes Down Coastal Carolina, 82-70

GoPack.com — Leftwich Inks Four on National Signing Day

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

