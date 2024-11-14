Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 14

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Strong start of second half lifts NC State to win
The Wolfpack Central — Video — NC State coach Kevin Keatts sees things to work on
The Wolfpack Central — UNC WR commit Evan Haynes checking out various colleges
The Wolfpack Central — Senior wing Adelaide Jernigan signs with NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Junior RB C.J. Givers has great return trip to NC State
Raleigh News & Observer —Which are the top basketball teams in North Carolina? Check our preseason rankings
Charlotte Observer — Second half lifts Pack to victory: 3 takeaways from NC State win over Coastal Carolina
Charlotte Observer — Photos: N.C. State defeats Coastal Carolina 82-70
Charlotte Observer — NC State Wolfpack’s offense by committee may still need a go-to guy
Winston-Salem Journal — Adelaide Jernigan makes commitment to NC State women's basketball official
Technician — NC State volleyball rebounds at home, defeats Wake Forest in straight sets
GoPack.com — Wolfpack is Gearing up for the NCAA Southeast Regionals
GoPack.com — Scoring Runs Allow Wolfpack to Sweep Demon Deacons
GoPack.com — Pack Takes Down Coastal Carolina, 82-70
