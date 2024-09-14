Final: NC State 30, Louisiana Tech 20

NC State overcame a 13-point deficit and adversity to defeat Louisiana Tech 30-20 on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Louisiana Tech jumped out to a 17-6 hafltime lead, and NC State entered the game without senior star cornerback Aydan White, and then lost sophomore cornerback Brandon Cisse during the game. The Wolfpack also lost senior quarterback Grayson McCall to a game-ending injury, and had freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey lead the big comeback.

Final statistics (3:22 p.m.)

NC State stretches lead to 10 (2:58 p.m.)

NC State puts in the "big" lineup of blockers and freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey rushes for a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Wolfpack a 30-20 lead with 7:21 left in the game.

Vinesett bombs a 52-yard field goal (2:41 p.m.)

Redshirt sophomore kicker Kanoah Vinesett makes the 52-yard field goal to give NC State a 23-20 lead with 12:32 left in the fourth quarter.

Statistics through three quarters (2:33 p.m.)

Louisiana Tech ties it up with field goal (2:29 p.m.)

Louisiana Tech junior kicker Buck Buchanan makes a 20-yard field goal to tie the game 20-20 with 36 seconds left in the third quarter. The field goal was set up by a pair of 30-yard catches for redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jay Wilkerson.

NC State takes the lead (2:16 p.m.)

Sophomore running back Kendrick Raphael plunges in on the right side for a three-yard touchdown run, and it is 20-17 NC State with 4:23 left in the third quarter.

Davin Vann helps create pick-six (1:58 p.m.)

​Defensive end Davin Vann's stunt inside leads to burying quarterback Jack Turner, who threw the ball up and had it intercepted by Donovan Kaufman for the 33-yard touchdown. Louisiana Tech leads 17-13 with 14:03 left in the third quarter.

Halftime statistics (1:35 p.m.)

LT makes 57-yard field goal (1:33)

Junior Buck Buchanan makes a 57-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in the second quarter, giving Louisiana Tech a 17-6 lead. He cleared it with relative ease. The field goal was aided by linebacker Kolbe Fields picking off freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey's pass. Bailey was in for injured senior quarterback Grayson McCall.

Bulldogs make something out of nothing (1:24 p.m.)

Pop pass over the middle and fifth-year senior wide receiver Tru Edwards broke the tackles of both NC State safeties Bishop Fitzgerald and Terrente Hinton and ran 71 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-6 with 1:19 left in the second quarter.

Louisiana Tech takes lead (1:14 p.m.)

Senior running back Donerio Davenport gets a 5-yard touchdown run and Louisiana Tech leads 7-6 with 2:41 left in the second quarter.

Second field goal for NC State (1:07 p.m.)

NC State redshirt sophomore kicker Kanoah Vinesett tacks on 35-yard field goal to make it 6-0 with 5:28 left in the second quarter.

First quarter statistics:

NC State strikes first (12:29 p.m.)

NC State redshirt sophomore kicker Kanoah Vinesett turns the Louisiana Tech turnover into a 39-yard field goal. NC State leads 3-0 with 5:04 left in the first quarter. The field goal was helped set up by a Louisana fumble by quarterback Jack Turner at own 41-yard line.