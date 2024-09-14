Video reel: NC State players after Louisiana Tech win

NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey proved he was ready for the big stage when called upon to replace injured quarterback Grayson McCall on Saturday.

Bailey went 13-of-20 passing for 156 yards and one interception, plus four carries for 27 yards and his first college touchdown in the Wolfpack’s 30-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Redshirt junior tight end Justin Joly talked about Bailey’s presence on the field and the comeback win. He had two catches for 48 yards.

On defense, the Wolfpack stepped up in the second half. Senior safety Donovan Kaufman had three tackles and a pick-six interception he returned 33 yards, thanks to the intense pass rush from senior defensive end Davin Vann.

Redshirt junior middle linebacker Caden Fordham led the team with 11 tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup, while the defense played short-handed.

