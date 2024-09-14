Week in sound bites for Louisiana Tech game

in other news
Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings
Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout college football each week. Here is where NC State stands.
NC State understands what works to bounce back
The NC State coaching staff is able to lean on past experiences in handling what transpired against Tennessee.
Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 12
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
NC State offers touted freshman wide receiver Braylon Clark
CHARLOTTE — NC State rarely offers a player a few games into their freshman season.
NC State football commitments in action — Week 3
Click here for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results.
NC State knows it has to bounce back after a difficult loss against Tennessee, with Louisiana Tech coming to town today.
Click below to listen to some of the sound bites from the week, and click here to follow The Wolfpack Central on Instagram.
