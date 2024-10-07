Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 7

in other news
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 6
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
NC State goes through emotional ringer in 34-30 loss to Wake Forest
McCall was taken off on a cart surrounded by his family and put his hands up to signal to the crowd with 9:27 left in
NC State coach Dave Doeren breaks down loss, QB Grayson McCall's health
NC State coach Dave Doeren said senior quarterback Grayson McCall's medical people gave positive news Saturday.
Video reel: NC State CB Aydan White, RG Timothy McKay
NC State coach Dave Doeren said senior quarterback Grayson McCall's medical people gave positive news Saturday.
Final: Wake Forest 34, NC State 30
NC State fell to 3-3 on Saturday with a 34-30 home loss against Wake Forest.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
The Wolfpack Central — NC State felt like home for senior wing commit Adelaide Jernigan
The Wolfpack Central — Senior athlete Jordan Young keeps colleges guessing
The Wolfpack Central — Senior Adelaide Jernigan picks NC State over Michigan, Kentucky
The Wolfpack Central — Photo gallery: Wake Forest at NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Five NC State commits make Shrine Bowl
The Wolfpack Central — Wake Forest game grades by PFF
Raleigh News & Observer —Who made the Hurricanes’ NHL roster? With preseason over, Canes make personnel moves
Charlotte Observer — NC State football first look: Wolfpack faces Syracuse, one of nation’s top offenses
Charlotte Observer — Here are the Charlotte-area high school football players named to 2024 Shrine Bowl roster
Charlotte Observer — UNC, NC State near failing, Duke showing promise: Grading Triangle football at midpoint
Fayetteville Observer — What NC football players made cut for Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas?
Winston-Salem Journal — Adelaide Jernigan commits to N.C. State
Technician — Takeaways from NC State football’s inexcusable 34-30 loss to Wake Forest
