Published Oct 7, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 7
Default Avatar
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State felt like home for senior wing commit Adelaide Jernigan

The Wolfpack Central — Senior athlete Jordan Young keeps colleges guessing

The Wolfpack Central — Senior Adelaide Jernigan picks NC State over Michigan, Kentucky

The Wolfpack Central — Photo gallery: Wake Forest at NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Five NC State commits make Shrine Bowl

The Wolfpack Central — Wake Forest game grades by PFF

Raleigh News & Observer —Who made the Hurricanes’ NHL roster? With preseason over, Canes make personnel moves

Charlotte Observer — NC State football first look: Wolfpack faces Syracuse, one of nation’s top offenses

Charlotte Observer — Here are the Charlotte-area high school football players named to 2024 Shrine Bowl roster

Charlotte Observer — UNC, NC State near failing, Duke showing promise: Grading Triangle football at midpoint

Fayetteville Observer — What NC football players made cut for Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas?

Winston-Salem Journal — Adelaide Jernigan commits to N.C. State

Technician — Takeaways from NC State football’s inexcusable 34-30 loss to Wake Forest

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls to Cal in Straight Sets

Social media posts of the day

info icon






Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

