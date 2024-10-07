NC State felt like home for senior wing commit Adelaide Jernigan

Jernigan visited all three finalists and she just kept thinking about NC State, even after going to Lexington, Ky., and Ann Arbor, Michi. She called up Coach Williams on Sept. 29 and delivered the message — “I”m picking NC State.” However, she didn’t want Coach Moore to know about it. She made a return trip to Raleigh this past Wednesday and surprised Moore, and then publicly announced at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Kernersville (N.C.) Bishop McGuinness standout was offered by NC State on Sept. 18, 2022, and have never let up over the last two years thanks to coach Wes Moore and assistant coach Ashley Williams . Jernigan also liked. Virginia Tech, but then shifted it to Kentucky when the Wildcats hired Kenny Brooks from the Hokies. Michigan also earned an official visit from the lefty sharp-shooter.

Throughout various points in her recruiting process, senior wing Adelaide Jernigan kept coming back to the same thought — NC State women’s basketball makes the most sense for her.

“To be honest, this summer I was like, feeling NC State,” Jernigan said. “Like the whole summer. I could have said to you a month ago, possibly [NC State was the clear leader], but I would want more clarity, you know what I mean?

“It's just such a good relief. It feels so amazing.”

The official visit to NC State on Aug. 29-31 nearly clinched it for Jernigan, but she was thorough and trusted the process. Jernigan went to Kentucky on Sept. 7-9 and Michigan on Sept. 20-22. ESPN.com’s HoopGurlz ranks her No. 64 overall in the country in the class of 2025.

“When I went on my official visit [to NC State], it just felt so right,” Jernigan said. “I had always preached I wanted a family atmosphere and family environment, and when I was with the girls, when I was with the coaching staff, it just like, clarified it even more for me.

“When I went to Kentucky and Michigan, they were great visits as well, but my mind just kept going back to NC State. Just being home to play in front of friends and family.”

Jernigan originally pondered making her college choice last May, but when Brooks left Virginia Tech to Kentucky on March 26, it shook things up for her. She saw it “as a sign” to take her time with recruiting.

NC State stayed patient and watched her play with the Winston-Salem Stealers traveling team program. Jernigan also was at NC State’s team camp last June, followed by her official visit in late August. The Wolfpack did an in-home visit Sept. 27, which absolutely helped make up her mind.

Moore and Williams even went to watch Jernigan play tennis for Bishop McGuinness on Sept. 9. Jernigan is actually a righty in everything but basketball, including her tennis skills.

“Definitely unique,” Jernigan said. “I just love that no coaches ever brought their lawn chairs and sat down and watched, and they did that. That was just so sweet. Not just sweet, but it showed that they cared.

“Obviously they were pushing hard for me, but I think it went back to the family atmosphere.”

Others coaches had come to see her play tennis in the past, but just not in the same way as Moore and Williams. That also proved to be a point in Jernigan’s recruitment that she knew how “real it was getting.”

“Wes drove up in his red Corvette and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Jernigan said. “It was great, no doubt about it.”

NC State also sold Jernigan on how she’d be able to play off of point guards Zoe Brooks, a sophomore, and freshman Zamareya Jones.

“They have such good point guards,” Jernigan said. “[Perimeter seniors Madison Hayes, Saniya Rivers and Aziaha James] like they're leaving. They will not be there. I think it showed like I could try and come in and do something or just like try and make an impact. I think they will really use me with how I can shoot and stretch out the floor with my range as well.”

NC State is recruiting Jernigan's good friend, 6-3 power forward/volleyball star Lauren Hurst of Cleveland (Tenn.) High, who is ranked No. 41 by HoopGurlz. Hurst is considering NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and Clemson.

Shooting guard Destiny Lunan of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Millenium High has also officially visited and is ranked No. 58. Additionally, NC State is recruiting senior post player Grace Mbugua of Danville (Ky.) Christian Academy.

"I'm trying to get Lauren Hurst," Jernigan said. "She's one of my really good friends, and then like the other recruits that they are going after. I'm going to do everything I can for sure."