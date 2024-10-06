Senior Adelaide Jernigan picks NC State over Michigan, Kentucky

Kernersville (N.C.) Bishop McGuinness senior wing Adelaide Jernigan became the first member of NC State's class of 2025. Jernigan officially visited NC State, Kentucky and Michigan this fall, and the Wolfpack recently had an in-home visit Sept. 27. NC State offered Jernigan on Sept. 18, 2022, and watched her every step of the way between coach Wes Moore and assistant coach Ashley Williams. ESPN.com's HoopGurlz has her ranked No. 64 overall in the country in the class of 2025.

NC State offered Kernersville (N.C.) Bishop McGuinness senior Adelaide Jernigan on Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

Jernigan had unofficially visited NC State twice last winter — she attended the North Carolina at NC State game Feb. 1 — and then was at a team camp at Reynolds Coliseum last June. NC State also has freshman manager Avery Ray, who Jernigan played traveling team ball with on the Winston-Salem Stealers. Ray attended Winston-Salem Oak Grove High. Jernigan’s junior year was hampered due to an injury, and she missed the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh in late December. Jernigan returned and helped lead Bishop McGuiness to the NCHSAA 1A state tournament. She pumped in 28 points, but the Villains lost 61-55 to Cherokee (N.C.) High in the state semifinals.