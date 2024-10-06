Five NC State commits make Shrine Bowl

NC State's class of 2025 will be well represented at the Shrine Bowl at 1 p.m. Dec. 21 in Spartanburg, S.C.

NC State commits on the North Carolina squad include tight end Gus Ritchey of Cary (N.C.) High, wide receiver Je’rel Bolder of Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills and punter Cristian Harthan of Waxhaw (N.C.) Cuthbertson, who is a preferred walk on.

On the South Carolina side, NC State quarterback commit Will Wilson of Columbia (S.C.) Richland Northeast and cornerback Cam Strong of Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna were selected to the game.

NC State is in pursuit of some players who are committed to other colleges, who were selected, plus outside linebacker Josh Smith of Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Forks. Smith, a former Coastal Carolina commit, officially visited NC State a week ago.

NC State has also offered South Carolina commits Jaquel Holman, Anthony Addison and Jaquavious Dodd. Holman and Addison can play outside linebacker and Dodd is a defensive end.

West Virginia defensive back commit Elgin Sessions, who doesn’t have an NC State offer, was also selected to the game and is teammates with Smith at Dutch Fork.