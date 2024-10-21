Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 21

in other news
NC State makes enough big plays to pull off first ACC win
NC State coach Dave Doeren takes questions from the media on Zoom following the Wolfpack's 24-23 win at California.
Final: NC State 24, California 23
NC State earned its first ACC win this season and inched closer to becoming bowl eligible.
The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at California
Desperation is starting to settle in for NC State, who need to win three more games to become bowl eligible.
Week in sound bites for California game
NC State are looking to get back to .500 and its first ACC win today.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central —The review: NC State claws out first ACC victory
The Wolfpack Central — Photo gallery: NC State at California
The Wolfpack Central — California game grades by PFF
The Wolfpack Central — NC State gets some luck, also made own luck
Raleigh News & Observer —2025 NBA Draft: Ranking the Top 10 Prospects Ahead of 2024–25 Season
Fayetteville Observer — Fayetteville native ready to show he's more than dunker at NC State
Technician — Takeaways from NC State football’s 24-23 win over Cal
Technician — NC State women’s basketball 2024-25 schedule preview
Technician — NC State men’s basketball set to propel itself into 2024-25 schedule
GoPack.com — Pack Falls to Fourth-Ranked Cardinals in Straight Sets
