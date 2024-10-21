Advertisement

NC State makes enough big plays to pull off first ACC win

NC State makes enough big plays to pull off first ACC win

NC State coach Dave Doeren takes questions from the media on Zoom following the Wolfpack's 24-23 win at California.

 Jacey Zembal
Final: NC State 24, California 23

Final: NC State 24, California 23

NC State earned its first ACC win this season and inched closer to becoming bowl eligible.

 Jacey Zembal
The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at California

The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at California

Desperation is starting to settle in for NC State, who need to win three more games to become bowl eligible.

Premium content
 Jacey Zembal
The Run Down

The Run Down

It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

 Jacey Zembal
Week in sound bites for California game

Week in sound bites for California game

NC State are looking to get back to .500 and its first ACC win today.

 Jacey Zembal

NC State makes enough big plays to pull off first ACC win

NC State makes enough big plays to pull off first ACC win

NC State coach Dave Doeren takes questions from the media on Zoom following the Wolfpack's 24-23 win at California.

 • Jacey Zembal
Final: NC State 24, California 23

Final: NC State 24, California 23

NC State earned its first ACC win this season and inched closer to becoming bowl eligible.

 • Jacey Zembal
The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at California

The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at California

Desperation is starting to settle in for NC State, who need to win three more games to become bowl eligible.

 • Jacey Zembal
Published Oct 21, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 21
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central —The review: NC State claws out first ACC victory

The Wolfpack Central — Photo gallery: NC State at California

The Wolfpack Central — California game grades by PFF

The Wolfpack Central — NC State gets some luck, also made own luck

Raleigh News & Observer —2025 NBA Draft: Ranking the Top 10 Prospects Ahead of 2024–25 Season

Fayetteville Observer — Fayetteville native ready to show he's more than dunker at NC State

Technician — Takeaways from NC State football’s 24-23 win over Cal

Technician — NC State women’s basketball 2024-25 schedule preview

Technician — NC State men’s basketball set to propel itself into 2024-25 schedule

GoPack.com — Pack Falls to Fourth-Ranked Cardinals in Straight Sets

GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Propels Past Clemson

Social media posts of the day

Videos of the day

