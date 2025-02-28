Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 28

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Junior CB Simaj Hill impressed with NC State offer
The Wolfpack Central — Video — NC State OC Kurt Roper incorporating new offense
Raleigh News & Observer —NCAA women’s basketball tournament: Where do NC State, Duke, UNC stand in second preview?
Charlotte Observer —Taking care of business: 3 takeaways as NC State women’s basketball routs Wake Forest
Charlotte Observer — New NC State football offensive coordinator makes impression as spring practices begin
Charlotte Observer — NC State women roll past Wake Forest on Thursday night at Reynolds Coliseum
Technician — NC State football eyes growth, leadership in spring push
Technician — NC State softball sweeps midweek doubleheader against Campbell
GoPack.com — No. 18 NC State Heads to Iowa State Tri-Meet
GoPack.com — No. 9/10 Pack Defeats Wake Forest 78-57 on Senior Day
GoPack.com — NC State Set to Host Canisius at The Doak
GoPack.com — Softball Set to Host The Raleigh Times Tournament
GoPack.com — #10 Pack Kicks Off Conference Play with #17 Cal and #6 Stanford
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
