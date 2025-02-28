Published Feb 28, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 28
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Junior CB Simaj Hill impressed with NC State offer

The Wolfpack Central — Video — NC State OC Kurt Roper incorporating new offense

Raleigh News & Observer —NCAA women’s basketball tournament: Where do NC State, Duke, UNC stand in second preview?

Charlotte Observer —Taking care of business: 3 takeaways as NC State women’s basketball routs Wake Forest

Charlotte Observer — New NC State football offensive coordinator makes impression as spring practices begin

Charlotte Observer — NC State women roll past Wake Forest on Thursday night at Reynolds Coliseum

Charlotte Observer — Ex-Broncos QB Russell Wilson Predicted to Join QB Needy Team

Technician — NC State football eyes growth, leadership in spring push

Technician — NC State softball sweeps midweek doubleheader against Campbell

GoPack.com — No. 18 NC State Heads to Iowa State Tri-Meet

GoPack.com — No. 9/10 Pack Defeats Wake Forest 78-57 on Senior Day

GoPack.com — NC State Set to Host Canisius at The Doak

GoPack.com — Softball Set to Host The Raleigh Times Tournament

GoPack.com — #10 Pack Kicks Off Conference Play with #17 Cal and #6 Stanford

Social media posts of the day

