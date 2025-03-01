Scouting Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has had a rough season with injuries and got off to a slow start going 6-5 in the non-conference slate.

The Yellow Jackets didn’t defeat any high-major opponents and fell to Georgia, Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Northwestern. Georgia Tech is currently 14-14 overall and 8-9 in the ACC.

The ACC schedule hasn’t been much better, but Georgia Tech has played better since Feb. 1. The squad has gone 5-2 over its last seven games, including back-to-back wins against Louisville on Feb. 1 and at Clemson in triple overtime, 89-86, on Feb. 4.

Georgia Tech hosts NC State at 3 p.m. today on the ACC Network. NC State is 11-17 overall, and 4-13 in the league.