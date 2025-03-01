Video: Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire

Georgia Tech sophomore post player Baye Ndongo had 29 points and 17 rebounds in a 87-62 win over NC State on Saturday in Atlanta.
Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire was proud of his team’s energy, maturity and how he viewed the game plan coming together.
