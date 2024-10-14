Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 14

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Senior tackle Ta'Kyhian Whitset felt like priority for NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Photo gallery: Syracuse at NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Syracuse game grades by PFF
The Wolfpack Central — NC State struggles to execute in scoring territory
Charlotte Observer — First look: NC State LB out for season, Cal DB may be problematic for CJ Bailey
Fayetteville Observer — Anonymous ACC basketball player poll: Who's the most underrated player?
Greensboro News-Record — College football rankings: ACC teams in updated Coaches, AP polls
Technician — COLUMN: It’s time for unpleasant talks regarding the future of NC State football
Technician — NC State football by the numbers: Offensive and defensive struggles sink preseason expectations
Technician — NC State volleyball too much to handle in 3-0 sweep of Duke
GoPack.com — Two Players Inside Top 20 at Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational
GoPack.com — Groom Paces Pack in Win Over Blue Devils
GoPack.com — Late Rally Not Enough for the Wolfpack, Falls to Syracuse 24-17
