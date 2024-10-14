Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 14, 2024
Senior tackle Ta'Kyhian Whitset felt like priority for NC State
Default Avatar
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Antioch (Tenn.) High senior left tackle Ta’Khyian Whitset knew life was moving fast last week, but he also knew he wanted to verbally commit to NC State.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder said he is done with the recruiting process after the whirlwind few weeks of being committed to Purdue, but then getting an NC State offer Sept. 9, followed by an official visit Oct. 5-6.

Whitset told NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague on the phone Friday night, and then coach Dave Doeren on Saturday morning before publicly announcing.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement