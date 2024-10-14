Senior tackle Ta'Kyhian Whitset felt like priority for NC State

Antioch (Tenn.) High senior left tackle Ta’Khyian Whitset knew life was moving fast last week, but he also knew he wanted to verbally commit to NC State.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder said he is done with the recruiting process after the whirlwind few weeks of being committed to Purdue, but then getting an NC State offer Sept. 9, followed by an official visit Oct. 5-6.

Whitset told NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague on the phone Friday night, and then coach Dave Doeren on Saturday morning before publicly announcing.