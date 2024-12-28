Game blog: East Carolina 26, NC State 21

NC State is seeking to have momentum for next year, but are playing without some key cogs against East Carolina. NC State (6-6 overall) has an interim defensive coordinator with Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay, and had seniors Davin Vann, a defensive end, plus right guard Timothy McKay and left tackle Anthony Belton not play Saturday in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md.

(Photo by USA Today Sports photos)

Advertisement

ECU reclaims the lead (9 p.m.)

ECU senior running back Rahjai Harris on third down and 10, rips off a 86-yard touchdown and the Pirates lead 26-21 with 1:33 left. The two-point conversion pass failed.

Daylan Smothers leads offense (8:26 p.m.)

NC State goes with the reverse flea flicker and ECU's defense has imploded, resulting in redshirt freshman running back Daylan Smothers catching a 33-yard touchdown to give the Wolfpack a 21-20 lead 9:49 left in the game. Smothers also had a 23-yard run to set up the touchdown.

NC State's gets big plays (8:17 p.m.)

The combination of a big gamble on a fake punt, a few big plays and costly East Carolina mistakes put NC State in the red zone. However, the drive stalled. Facing fourth and two, NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey faced a big blitz and he found redshirt junior tight end Justin Joly for a 15-yard touchdown pass to cut ECU's lead to 20-14 with 13:04 left in the game.

Statistics through three quarters (8:11 p.m.)

ECU gets opening half score

ECU blended rushing and passing and went 12 plays for 75 yards, with quarterback Katin Houser running for a four-yard touchdown run. ECU leads 20-7 with 9:17 left in the third quarter.

Halftime statistics (7:14 p.m.)

ECU gets three points before halftime (7:10 p.m.)

Junior Noah Perez makes the 42-yard field goal and ECU leads 13-7 with six seconds left in the first half.

NC State's gets first points (6:55 p.m.)

NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey finds an open Dacarri Collins in the back of the end zone for a 8-yard score with 1:58 left in the second quarter, cutting ECU's lead to 10-7.

ECU tacks on field goal (6:34 p.m.)

Junior Noah Perez makes the 24-yard field goal and ECU leads 10-0 with 7:17 left in the second quarter.

First quarter statistics (6:18 p.m.)

ECU strikes first (6:08 p.m.)

East Carolina quarterback Katin Houser was impressive in running the no-huddle offense and zipped down the field. He capped off the drive with a 19-yard touchdown run to give the Pirates a 7-0 lead with 4:43 left in the first quarter.