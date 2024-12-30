Wolfpack newsstand — Dec. 30

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Preview of Monday's John Wall Holiday Invitational
The Wolfpack Central — Military Bowl game grades by PFF
Raleigh News & Observer —Now what? NC State football faces offseason reckoning, needs growth from young players
Charlotte Observer — Wolf in waiting: NC State recruit Adelaide Jernigan’s strong work ethic fuels success
Winston-Salem Journal — Actions speak louder: Jaire Richburg is a quiet force for East Forsyth basketball, football teams
Technician — NC State women’s basketball survives Clemson in 83-79 win
GoPack.com — Pack’s Balanced Scoring Pushes Pack Past Clemson for 16th Straight Win Over the Tigers
GoPack.com — Pack Closes Year with Trip to Virginia on New Year’s Eve
GoPack.com — Torry Holt named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025
