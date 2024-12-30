Published Dec 30, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Dec. 30
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — Preview of Monday's John Wall Holiday Invitational

The Wolfpack Central — Military Bowl game grades by PFF

Raleigh News & Observer —Now what? NC State football faces offseason reckoning, needs growth from young players

Charlotte Observer — Wolf in waiting: NC State recruit Adelaide Jernigan’s strong work ethic fuels success

Winston-Salem Journal — Actions speak louder: Jaire Richburg is a quiet force for East Forsyth basketball, football teams

Technician — NC State women’s basketball survives Clemson in 83-79 win

GoPack.com — Pack’s Balanced Scoring Pushes Pack Past Clemson for 16th Straight Win Over the Tigers

GoPack.com — Pack Closes Year with Trip to Virginia on New Year’s Eve

GoPack.com — Torry Holt named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Videos of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE