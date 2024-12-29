Military Bowl game grades by PFF

Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on East Carolina's 26-21 win over NC State on Saturday in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md.
Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on East Carolina's 26-21 win over NC State on Saturday in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md.
The John Wall Holiday Invitational kicks off Thursday with seven games played at Raleigh Broughton High.
New NC State offensive lineman Jalen Grant will play wherever he is needed at his new school.
NC State lost three linebackers in the transfer portal, but added a key piece, who is also an in-state talent.
NC State enters the Military Bowl with an interim defensive coordinator and will adjust to not having Kevin Concepcion.
NC State has 19 signed players in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack tied for No. 52 in the country.
The John Wall Holiday Invitational kicks off Thursday with seven games played at Raleigh Broughton High.
New NC State offensive lineman Jalen Grant will play wherever he is needed at his new school.
NC State lost three linebackers in the transfer portal, but added a key piece, who is also an in-state talent.