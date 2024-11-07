Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 7

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Duke
The Wolfpack Central — DevilsIllustrated.com's Conor O'Neill breaks down Duke
The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: Davin Vann, Timothy McKay talk Senior Day
The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: Week 9 in the NFL
GoPack.com — Pack Falls to Virginia in Opening Round of ACC Tournament
GoPack.com — Women’s Tennis Set for ITA East Sectional Championship
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set to Head to Florida for Pair of Matches
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE