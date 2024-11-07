Published Nov 7, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 7
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Duke

The Wolfpack Central — DevilsIllustrated.com's Conor O'Neill breaks down Duke

The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: Davin Vann, Timothy McKay talk Senior Day

The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: Week 9 in the NFL

GoPack.com — Pack Falls to Virginia in Opening Round of ACC Tournament

GoPack.com — Women’s Tennis Set for ITA East Sectional Championship

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set to Head to Florida for Pair of Matches

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE