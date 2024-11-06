Advertisement

Published Nov 6, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 6
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: Week 9 in the NFL

The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: Brandon Cisse, Demarcus Jones, Collin Smith

The Wolfpack Central — Junior college DE standout A.J. Prim getting prioritized

Charlotte Observer — Banner night for Wolfpack: 3 takeaways from NC State’s dominant win over USC Upstate

Technician — Takeaways from NC State football’s 59-28 win over Stanford

Technician — Column: NC State men’s basketball will prove last year’s Final Four run was no fluke

Technician — COLUMN: A way-too-early postseason prediction for NC State women’s basketball

Technician — No. 9 NC State women’s basketball’s guard trio sparks second-half surge in opener win

Technician — Reviving the Wolfpack: How head coach Marc Hubbard turned around NC State men’s soccer

Technician — COLUMN: Grayson McCall’s coaching career should start in Raleigh

GoPack.com — Women’s Tennis Set for ITA East Sectional Championship

GoPack.com — Ensley, Fox, McCall Named October Heart of the Pack Winners

GoPack.com — Strong Second Half Surges NC State to Opening Night Win Over ETSU

GoPack.com — No. 21 Pack Hosts Virginia for Opening Round of ACC Tournament

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

