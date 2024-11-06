Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 6

in other news
NC State excited about progress, turns page to playing Duke
NC State's progress following the bye week can be summed up with one number — 59.
NC State's Jayden Taylor, Michael O'Connell ready for banner night
NC State’s miracle run last spring created memories for a lifetime, and the returning players will celebrate it tonight.
The review: NC State explodes past Stanford
NC State came out of the bye week and poured it out in a 59-28 win over Stanford on Saturday.
Scouting South Carolina-Upstate
South Carolina-Upstate went 10-20 overall and 5-11 in the Big South, and lost its coach after the season ended.
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 4
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: Week 9 in the NFL
The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: Brandon Cisse, Demarcus Jones, Collin Smith
The Wolfpack Central — Junior college DE standout A.J. Prim getting prioritized
Charlotte Observer — Banner night for Wolfpack: 3 takeaways from NC State’s dominant win over USC Upstate
Technician — Takeaways from NC State football’s 59-28 win over Stanford
Technician — Column: NC State men’s basketball will prove last year’s Final Four run was no fluke
Technician — COLUMN: A way-too-early postseason prediction for NC State women’s basketball
Technician — No. 9 NC State women’s basketball’s guard trio sparks second-half surge in opener win
Technician — Reviving the Wolfpack: How head coach Marc Hubbard turned around NC State men’s soccer
Technician — COLUMN: Grayson McCall’s coaching career should start in Raleigh
GoPack.com — Women’s Tennis Set for ITA East Sectional Championship
GoPack.com — Ensley, Fox, McCall Named October Heart of the Pack Winners
GoPack.com — Strong Second Half Surges NC State to Opening Night Win Over ETSU
GoPack.com — No. 21 Pack Hosts Virginia for Opening Round of ACC Tournament
