Pack Pros: Week 9 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

Bradbury played 73 snaps and helped the Vikings to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 21-13 to improve to 6-2. Minnesota rushed 32 times for 133 yards, and threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, while allowing four sacks.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:

Brissett didn’t play and the Patriots fell 20-17 on the road against the Tennessee Titans to fall to 2-7. Brissett is 94-of-159 passing for 828 yards and two touchdowns and one interception, and he has rushed 15 times for 62 yards this season.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

Chubb is inactive with an injury, and the Dolphins fell to 2-6 with a 30-27 road loss against the Buffalo Bills.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

A.J. Cole had a monster effort in a 41-24 road loss at Cincinnati Bengals to fall to 2-7. Cole had five boots for an averaged of 56.0 yards and net of 50.8 yards, plus a long of 70 yards. Cole also landed three punts inside the 20-yard line. Cole is first in the NFL with a 53.4 average, and fourth with a 44.3 net average on 36 punts. Cole has a long of 70, landed 15 inside the 20-yard line and eight have been fair caught.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Durden was waived by the Rams at the end of training camp, but signed to the practice squad. The Rams topped the Seattle Seahawks on the road 26-20 to improve to 4-4.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

Ekwonu was not active due to an ankle injury, but the Panthers won 23-22 over the New Orleans Saints at home to improve to 2-7 this season.

•••

P Trenton Gill (2017-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Gill was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their practice squad Sept. 24. He was then elevated to the active roster Sept. 29. Gill punted five times for a 43.2 average and 37.2 net. He landed two inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 57. Gill has punted 14 times for an average of 42.0 yards and net of 37.4, with a long of 57, and landed four inside the 20-yard line for the 4-5 Buccaneers.

•••

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Dallas Cowboys

Harmon was part of the Dallas Cowboys training camp, but then cut. He was picked up and added to the practice squad. The Cowboys fell to 3-5 with a 27-21 home loss at Atlanta Falcons.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

Hill played 12 snaps in a 41-24 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 4-5 overall. Hill has 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, two passes defended and three quarterback hurries.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:

Hines was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season by the Browns. The Browns fell to 2-7 with 27-10 home loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2018-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Ingle was cut toward the end of training camp, but was signed to the practice squad. The Rams topped the Seattle Seahawks on the road 26-20 to improve to 4-4.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals:

Jones suffered a season-ending triceps injury Sept. 22 and placed on injured reserve. Jones finished with four tackles and a fumble recovery this season. The Cardinals improved to 5-4 with a 29-9 home win over the Chicago Bears.

•••

MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Jones returned healthy to the NFL and joined the Buccaneers after previously playing for the Seahawks. He was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. Jones was activated this past weekend for the first time this season, and had one tackle in three defensive snaps and 13 special teams plays in Tampa Bay 30-24 loss at Kansas City to fall to 4-5.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants:

McCloud got the start but played nine snaps on defense and 14 special teams plays in a 27-22 home loss against the Washington Commanders to fall to 2-7. McCloud has 14 tackles, one passed defended and one tackle for loss this season.

•••

C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Los Angeles Rams:

McMahon was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut and signed and signed to the practice squad. McMahon was then signed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams topped the Seattle Seahawks on the road 26-20 to improve to 4-4.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

McNeill had two tackles and one quarterback pressure in 54 defensive snaps (plus four on special teams) during a 24-14 road win against the Green Bay Packers to improve to 7-1. McNeill has 12 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 4.5 tackle for loss, five quarterback hurries and one pass defended this season.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Meyers had a big game with eight catches for 105 yards, but the Raiders fell to 2-7 with a 41-24 road loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. He played 59 snaps in the loss. Meyers has 39 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns, and has rushed for three yards this season.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

Murchison was placed on the injured reserve list/designated to return during preseason camp. The Rams topped the Seattle Seahawks on the road 26-20 to improve to 4-4.

•••

K Brayden Narveson (2023), Free agent:

Narveson made a pair of field goals, but missed a 44-yard field as the Packers improved to 4-2 with a 34-13 home win over the Arizona Cardinals. Narveson has gone 12-of-17 on field goals with a long of 47, and he's made all 16 extra points for 52 points. The Packers replaced Narveson with kicker Brandon McManus after the game.

•••

RB Trent Pennix (2018-2023), Indianapolis Colts:

Pennix was in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts, and was waived before the season. He signed on to the practice squad for the Colts. Indianapolis fell to 4-5 with a 21-13 road loss against the Minnesota Vikings.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

Pratt had one tackle and one pass defended in 50 defensive snaps, plus one play on special teams during a 41-24 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 4-5. Pratt has 83 tackles, one interception, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, three quarterback hurries and four passes defended.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons:

Smith-Williams started for the Falcons and had one tackle in 24 plays during a 27-21 victory over the Dallas Cowboys to improve to 5-4. Smith-Williams has 24 tackles, one sack, seven tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:

Street returned to action for the Falcons and played 25 snaps, and the Falcons improved to 5-4 with a 27-21 home win over the Dallas Cowboys. Street has four tackles this season.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:

Thomas played 25 snaps on special teams and had one tackle, but the Los Angeles Rams topped the Seattle Seahawks at home 26-20. Seattle fell to 4-5.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings:

Thomas was cut the Vikings at end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Vikings improved to 6-2 with a 21-13 home win over the Indianapolis Colts.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

Thuney played 85 snaps and helped the Chiefs win 30-24 in overtime against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs rushed 35 times for 124 yards and one touchdown, threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns, and allowed four sacks.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), New Orleans Saints:

Valdes-Scantling started the season with the Buffalo Bills, but was cut and then signed by the New Orleans Saints. He caught one pass for five yards in 32 plays during a 23-22 road loss to the Carolina Panthers to fall to 2-7. The Saints then fired coach Dennis Allen. Valdes-Scantling has three catches for 31 yards this season.

•••

OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson and the 6-2 Steelers had a bye week, and he was inducted into NC State’s Ring of Honor. Wilson has 39 tackles, two quarterback hurries and one tackle for loss on the season.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson and the 6-2 Steelers had a bye week. Wilson in two games has gone 36-of-57 passing for 542 yards and three touchdowns, and he’s rushed six times for 10 yards and a score this season.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

Zavala came off the bench and played four snaps on offense nd three on special teams in a 23-22 win over the New Orleans Saints, to improve to 2-7.