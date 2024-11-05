Video reel: Brandon Cisse, Demarcus Jones, Collin Smith

NC State is taking one game at a time, but the Duke home contest will be special with 20 seniors playing at Carter-Finley Stadium for the last time Saturday.

NC State senior kicker Collin Smith got his shot at kicking field goals and extra points in light of redshirt sophomore Kanoah Vinesett’s absence. Smith made a 23-yard field goal and eight extra points and was busy with his normal duties of kickoffs in the 59-28 win over Stanford.

Smith has had 49 touchbacks on 53 kickoffs this season in his third year of handling the duties. He had made one field goal and one extra point in 2021.

Jones will be playing his last game in a Wolfpack uniform after arriving in 2019. He arrived as a walk-on from Wake Forest (N.C.) High, and he is cousins with NC State freshman running back Isiah Jones, and Wolfpack assistant strength and conditioning coach Marcus Jones.

Jones has rushed six times for 33 yards and a touchdown, and one catch for 14 yards this season, and he’s been an anchor on special teams units. He tallied three carries for 20 yards against Stanford last Saturday. Jones enters the final games of his Wolfpack career with 35 carries for 94 yards and two scores, plus six catches for 66 yards.

Sophomore cornerback Brandon Cisse missed three straight games due to injury, before returning to play Stanford on Saturday. He has 19 tackles, five passes broken up and half a tackle for loss this season.

