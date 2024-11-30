Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 30

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Saturday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting North Carolina
The Wolfpack Central — BYU controls game from start-to-finish against NC State
The Wolfpack Central — NC State football commitments in action — Week 14
Charlotte Observer — Three takeaways as N.C. State basketball’s tough shooting day results in loss to BYU
Charlotte Observer — Gerry Dulac: Russell Wilson’s return to hometown of Cincinnati adds extra meaning for Steelers-Bengals
Fayetteville Observer — UNC football vs NC State: Preview, prediction for ACC rivalry game
Technician — West Coast Woes: NC State men’s basketball fumbles opportunity against BYU
GoPack.com — Pack Men’s Soccer Heads to Marshall for Sweet 16 Match-Up
GoPack.com — Cold-Shooting Dooms Pack in Defeat to BYU
Tar Heel Illustrated — Senior Day: Those Out of Eligibility, Those that Can Return
Tar Heel Illustrated — Staff Pix: State at UNC
Tar Heel Illustrated — AJ: Mack Deserves Cheers
Social media posts of the day
Videos of the day
