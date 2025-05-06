Published May 6, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — May 6
Jacey Zembal
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Speedy junior WR Dallas Dickerson starting to blow up

The Wolfpack Central — Center Charles Pur improving at steady rate

Charlotte Observer — The transfer portal dilemma: The new reality for high school football players

Fayetteville Observer — NCAA baseball tournament projections for UNC, NC State, Duke

Fayetteville Observer — See the updated ACC baseball power rankings

Technician — Hartman and company give record-setting performances at Duke Twilight

Technician — NC State softball swept at Auburn to finish lackluster season

GoPack.com — Final Midweek of the Season Takes No. 16 NC State to Wilmington

GoPack.com — Brooklyn Holt Named Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars Semifinalist

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Concludes Duke Twilight with Record-Breaking Performances

Video of the day

