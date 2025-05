Burlington (N.C.) Christian sophomore center Charles Pur keeps getting better and better and will soon show that to college coaches.

Combine Pur’s 6-foot-9, 185-pound frame with an improved mid-range game, and he’s becoming a high-major target. Pur has earned offers from Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Cincinnati and Nicholls State thus far. He unofficially visited to see the Gamecocks and Volunteers to see a basketball practice and football game.