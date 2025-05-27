Published May 27, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — May 27
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Breakdown of NC State power forward's Darrion Williams skills

Raleigh News & Observer —ACC champ UNC baseball named NCAA regional host; NC State, Duke open on the road

Raleigh News & Observer —Hurricanes’ Logan Stankoven a small player with a big game in NHL playoffs

Fayetteville Observer — NC State baseball gets No. 2 seed: NCAA Regional schedule, bracket

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Named No. 2 Seed in the Auburn Regional

Social media posts

Video of the day

