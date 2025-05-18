Wolfpack newsstand — May 18

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
Headlines
Raleigh News & Observer —Is Jakobi Meyers the Raiders’ Most Underrated Player?
Fayetteville Observer — ACC baseball tournament bracket: Schedule, seeds, how to watch games
Technician — No. 13 NC State baseball drops Game 2 versus Stanford in extras 4-3, no longer in control of ACC Regular Season Title
Technician — Men’s golf trounced at Urbana Regional, NC State with no top-40 finishers
Technician — NC State baseball stays alive in ACC Regular Season Title race, takes down Stanford in Game 1
GoPack.com — Hartman and Branker Shatter Records in Stellar ACC Championship Finale
GoPack.com — No. 13 NC State Baseball Enters ACC Tournament as The Four Seed
GoPack.com — No. 13 NC State Closes Regular Season Out With a 6-3 Loss to Stanford
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls 4-3 in 10 Innings to Stanford
GoPack.com — ACC Champions: Adams, Gardner, and Napoleon Lead Strong Day Two for NC State
