Published Jun 13, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — June 13
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: DE Logan Nagle

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: DE Damaad Lewis

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: Edge rusher Keysaun Eleazer

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: DB Tristen Hill

The Wolfpack Central — Senior OL Tyreek Jemison impressed with NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Stars shine on first day of NBPA Camp

Raleigh News & Observer — Duke women stay home, NC State, UNC play on the road in 2025 ACC-SEC Challenge

Charlotte Observer — One NC basketball recruit’s journey from small town to big stage at NBPA Top 100

GoPack.com — Hartman Claims Silver, Earns First Team All-American Honors at NCAA Championships

GoPack.com — Women’s Basketball Will Take On Oklahoma in ACC/SEC Challenge

GoPack.com — Tyson Adams Secures First-Team All-American Honors in Long Jump at NCAA Championships

Social media posts

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social