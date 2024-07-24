The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Junior DB Nick Reddish ready to see various colleges
The Wolfpack Central — Junior TE D.J. Howerton ready to embrace recruiting process
GoPack.com — NC State Athletics Named 2024 Front Office Sports Most Sustainable Award Winner
Twitter posts of the day
#PackPros https://t.co/8TqnLr6LGz— TheWolfpackCentral (@NCStateRivals) July 24, 2024
.@samspiegs has the announcement guide for the biggest commitments on the radar in the Southeast 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MyMOBvb3Kv— Rivals (@Rivals) July 23, 2024
Football, barbeque and recruiting ... some of the commits and targets expected to attend Alpha Wolf on Friday:https://t.co/7Vv1Bz7yyj— TheWolfpackCentral (@NCStateRivals) July 23, 2024
Odds to win ACC this year at #BetMGM— John Ewing (@johnewing) July 24, 2024
FSU +275
Clemson +350
Miami +450
Louisville +600
NC State +700
VaTech +1200
UNC +1600
SMU +1600
All other teams +4000 or longer odds
30% of bets (most) are on @PackFootball to win pic.twitter.com/wAkIjpQ3mb
Eric Mac Lain of ACC Network & ESPN joined Adam Gold to discuss the upcoming ACC football season, including how Clemson football can bounce back, if NC State can make a run to the College Football Playoff, and if Mac Lain can be the voice of the ACC. https://t.co/9yIICDOKat— 99.9 The Fan (@999TheFan) July 24, 2024
Former New Hanover soccer star Aidan Payne reflects on first year at NC State - https://t.co/CocMzD2h9a https://t.co/PHVNSCPPq2— Sports News & Videos (@robinsportsnews) July 24, 2024
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE
- WR
- RB
- WR
- TE
- C
- CB
- RB
- DE
- OG
- SDE