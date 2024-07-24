The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

. @samspiegs has the announcement guide for the biggest commitments on the radar in the Southeast 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MyMOBvb3Kv

Football, barbeque and recruiting ... some of the commits and targets expected to attend Alpha Wolf on Friday: https://t.co/7Vv1Bz7yyj

Odds to win ACC this year at #BetMGM FSU +275 Clemson +350 Miami +450 Louisville +600 NC State +700 VaTech +1200 UNC +1600 SMU +1600 All other teams +4000 or longer odds 30% of bets (most) are on @PackFootball to win pic.twitter.com/wAkIjpQ3mb

Eric Mac Lain of ACC Network & ESPN joined Adam Gold to discuss the upcoming ACC football season, including how Clemson football can bounce back, if NC State can make a run to the College Football Playoff, and if Mac Lain can be the voice of the ACC. https://t.co/9yIICDOKat

Former New Hanover soccer star Aidan Payne reflects on first year at NC State - https://t.co/CocMzD2h9a https://t.co/PHVNSCPPq2

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE



