NC State offered Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley junior tight end D.J. Howerton on June 21, and have been active in having him return to campus.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder has P4 offers from NC State, Wake Forest and Kentucky, plus offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Liberty and North Carolina A&T.

Howerton said he’ll either go to NC State on Friday for Alpha Wolf, or he’ll attend Duke’s event.