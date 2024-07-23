Junior TE D.J. Howerton ready to embrace recruiting process
NC State offered Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley junior tight end D.J. Howerton on June 21, and have been active in having him return to campus.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder has P4 offers from NC State, Wake Forest and Kentucky, plus offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Liberty and North Carolina A&T.
Howerton said he’ll either go to NC State on Friday for Alpha Wolf, or he’ll attend Duke’s event.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news