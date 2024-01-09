Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 9
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State senior D.J. Horne gets first chance to play UNC
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State embracing balanced scoring
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting video: Sophomore Michael Phillips starting to emerge
The Wolfpack Central — NC State's defense ready for UNC challenge
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts sees evolving squad
The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: Regular season comes to close
Raleigh News & Observer —High School Basketball Update: 22 NC players named McDonald’s All-American game nominees
Raleigh News & Observer —History surrounds NC State, UNC in what’s been a throwback start for the ACC’s Big Four
Raleigh News & Observer —History aside, NC State and No. 7 UNC basketball put unbeaten ACC records on the line
Raleigh News & Observer —Not flashy, but effective: How N.C. State point guard Michael O’Connell helps the Pack
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State’s NIL collectives announce merger. Here’s what that means
Fayetteville Observer — ACC Basketball Power Rankings: North Carolina's Big Four thriving
Winston-Salem Journal — NCHSAA regional, state basketball championships coming to Joel Coliseum in March
GoPack.com — Wrestling Picks Up 10th Win at Hofstra
GoPack.com — NC State Set to Celebrate 20th Year of Softball Throughout 2024
GoPack.com — Hubbard Adds Jon Shaad to Men’s Soccer Coaching Staff
GoPack.com — Women’s Tennis Concludes Matchups at Weinman Foundation Invitational
Technician — NC State Athletics’ week in review: Jan. 1 - Jan. 7
Technician — No. 9 Pack women’s tennis kicks off 2024 with preseason play in Hawaii
