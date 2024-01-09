Advertisement
Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 9

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State senior D.J. Horne gets first chance to play UNC

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State embracing balanced scoring

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting video: Sophomore Michael Phillips starting to emerge

The Wolfpack Central — NC State's defense ready for UNC challenge

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts sees evolving squad

The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: Regular season comes to close

Raleigh News & Observer —High School Basketball Update: 22 NC players named McDonald’s All-American game nominees

Raleigh News & Observer —History surrounds NC State, UNC in what’s been a throwback start for the ACC’s Big Four

Raleigh News & Observer —History aside, NC State and No. 7 UNC basketball put unbeaten ACC records on the line

Raleigh News & Observer —Not flashy, but effective: How N.C. State point guard Michael O’Connell helps the Pack

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State’s NIL collectives announce merger. Here’s what that means

Fayetteville Observer — ACC Basketball Power Rankings: North Carolina's Big Four thriving

Winston-Salem Journal — NCHSAA regional, state basketball championships coming to Joel Coliseum in March

GoPack.com — Wrestling Picks Up 10th Win at Hofstra

GoPack.com — NC State Set to Celebrate 20th Year of Softball Throughout 2024

GoPack.com — Hubbard Adds Jon Shaad to Men’s Soccer Coaching Staff

GoPack.com — Women’s Tennis Concludes Matchups at Weinman Foundation Invitational

Technician — NC State Athletics’ week in review: Jan. 1 - Jan. 7

Technician — No. 9 Pack women’s tennis kicks off 2024 with preseason play in Hawaii

Twitter posts of the day

Videos of the day

