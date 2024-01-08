Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury played 73 snaps, but Vikings fell to 7-10 with a 30-20 loss at the Detroit Lions. Minnesota threw for 396 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 89 yards and gave up four sacks.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Washington Commanders: The Commanders fell 38-10 to the Dallas Cowboys, finishing the season 4-13. Brissett wasn’t active for the game. Brissett finished going 18-of-23 passing for three touchdowns, plus three carries for 19 yards in three appearances.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb suffered a torn ACL injury against Baltimore on Dec. 31. The Dolphins fell to 11-6 with a 21-14 loss against the Buffalo Bills. Chubb finished with 73 tackles, 11 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 22 quarterback hurries, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended in 16 games.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole had four punts for 234 yards for a 58.5 average and 50.3 net average. He had a long of 66 yards and landed one inside the 20-yard line in the 27-14 home win over the Denver Broncos to finish the regular season at 8-9. Cole earned a spot in the Pro Bowl after having 75 punts for an average of 50.4 yards and 45.1 net. He had a long of 83 yards, landed 34 inside the 20-yard line, six touchbacks and 20 were fair caught. Cole finished fourth in average and led the league in net.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams: Durden was on the active Rams roster, but then waived and is now on the practice squad. The Rams improved to 10-7 with a 21-20 victory at the San Francisco 49ers. Durden had three tackles in four games this season, but last played Nov. 5.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu and the Panthers finished the season 2-15 after losing 9-0 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers have fired both the general manager and coach. Ekwonu played 52 snaps on offense and one on special teams, and the Panthers rushed for 131 yards and passed for 94 yards, and allowed three sacks.

•••

P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears: Gill had three punts for an average of 45.7 yards and net of 39.0 in a 17-9 loss against the Green Bay Packers. He had two inside the 20-yard line, one touchback and a long of 51. Gill finished the year with 67 punts for an average of 46.1 yards and 38.0 yards on the net, with a long of 76. He landed 18 inside the 20-yard line, eight were touchback and 13 were fair caught. He ranked No. 26 in average and last in net.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had four tackles, half a sack and one quarterback hurry in 19 snaps, and the Bengals topped the Cleveland Browns 31-14 to finish the regular season at 9-8. Hill started all 17 games and had 51 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, 21 quarterback pressures, one fumble recovery, five passes defended and two interceptions.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, when an individual on a Jet-Ski hit Hines out on a lake. The Bills finished the regular season 11-6 after defeating the Miami Dolphins 21-14.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2019-22), Los Angeles Rams: Ingle was cut by the Rams at the end of training camp, but then brought on to the practice squad. The Rams improved to 10-7 with a 21-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones had two tackles in 41 snaps and two plays on special teams, but the Bears fell to 7-10 after falling 17-9 at the Green Bay Packers. Jones started all 17 games and had 49 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hurries and four passes defended.

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), Detroit Lions: Knight was waived by the New York Jets in camp, but signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. He did get activated in late September. Knight suffered a shoulder injury against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 8. Knight finished with one catch for eight yards and one kickoff return for 22 yards. The Lions finished 12-5 with a 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud got the start and had three tackles and one forced fumble to help the Giants top the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 to finish the regular season at 6-11. He played 39 snaps on defense and nine on special teams. McCloud finished with 28 tackles, one interception, two passes defended, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries in 17 games (three starts).

•••

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of training camp. However, the 49ers signed him to their practice squad. San Francisco fell to 12-5 with a 21-20 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. He played two games and had two tackles, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill returned from injured reserve, and he helped the Lions improve to 12-5 with a 30-20 home win over the Minnesota Vikings. McNeill had one tackle and one quarterback hurry in 30 snaps, plus two special teams snaps. McNeill finished with 32 tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, 10 quarterback hits, one pass defended and one forced fumble in 13 games.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Meyers had three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for a five-yard score in a 27-10 win over the Denver Broncos. The Raiders finished 8-9 and Meyers played 58 snaps. Meyers finished with 71 catches for 807 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games played, plus four carries for 24 yards and two scores in his first year with the Raiders. The former prep quarterback also went 2-of-3 passing for 12 yards and a score.

•••

LB Isaiah Moore (2017-22), Free agent: Moore got injured in training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, and was waived with a settlement. Now healthy again, Kansas City signed him to the practice squad, but eventually released him Oct. 31. He is now part of the support staff at NC State.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: Murchison started and had one tackle in a 21-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Murchison played 25 snaps and one on special teams in helping the Rams finish 10-7 in the regular season. Murchison finished with 16 tackles and one tackle for loss in 15 games played with three starts.

•••

CB Derrek Pitts (2021-22), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pitts earned a spot on the Buccaneers, but was waived Oct. 25. Pitts is on the Buccaneers’ practice squad. Tampa Bay finished the regular season 9-8 with a 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers. Pitts has two tackles in four games played.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had two tackles and one pass defended in 31 snaps, and the Bengals topped the Cleveland Browns 31-14 to finish the regular season at 9-8. Pratt started all 17 games and he had 118 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, two interceptions, three passes defended and two forced fumbles.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams started and got a tackle in 53 snaps, with the Dallas Cowboys winning 38-10 over the Commanders. Smith-Williams finished with 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sacks and quarterback hurries in 13 games (seven starts).

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons: Street started the year with the Philadelphia Eagles and was traded to the Atlanta Falcons. He was placed on injured reserve and last played Dec. 10. The Falcons finished 7-10 after getting whipped 48-17 against the New Orleans Saints. Street played in 13 games (six starts) and finished with 18 tackles, four tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry, one sack, one pass defended and one fumble recovery.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2020-22), Seattle Seahawks: Thomas was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Thomas had three tackles in seven games played this season. The Seahawks finished 9-8 with a 21-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings: Thomas was cut after training camp by the Vikings, but then resigned to the practice squad. Minnesota went 7-10 and fell 30-20 to the Detroit Lions to close the season.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Thuney played 25 snaps at left guard, with the Chiefs improving to 11-6 with a 13-12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Kansas City rushed for 123 yards and threw for 154 yards and one interception, and allowed one sack. Thuney was named to the Pro Bowl.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs topped the Los Angeles Chargers 13-12 to finish the regular season 11-6. Valdes-Scantling didn’t play in the game. He finished the regular season with 21 catches for 315 yards and a touchdown in 16 games played (10 starts).

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: The Broncos benched Wilson after the 15th game due to contract. The Broncos lost 27-14 at the Las Vegas Raiders to finish 8-9. Wilson finished going 297-of-447 passing for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed 80 times for 341 yards and three scores. He finished seventh in the NFL in passing rating (98.0 rating).

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers: Zavala was placed on injured reserve. The Panthers fell to 2-15 with a 9-0 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.