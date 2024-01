NC State has played 14 games this season, but is still trying to find itself, and Saturday's win over Virginia could be a big step in that process.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts has played a big lineup and a small one, and has a deep bench to choose various options. What worked against Virginia was following the game plan and having an unselfish inside-outside approach.

The timing couldn't be better with NC State hosting North Carolina at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.

Click below to watch the video: